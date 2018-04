Team 1069G: Gamma Ray (credit: GoFundMe)

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Berthoud Robotics Club has a lot to celebrate – they just qualified for the Robotics World’s Championship in Kentucky.

But, they need help getting there.

The club is comprised of one high school team and three middle school teams.

Donations be made at the group’s individual fundraising websites.

LINKS: Team 1069G: Gamma Ray | Team Kryptonite | Team Critical Mass