DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Post has apologized for publishing a photo of the wrong ballpark on its “Ultimate Visitors Guide To Coors Field” — but not before getting skewered on social media.

The photo accompanying the article is actually Citizens Bank Park — home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The newspaper caught the attention of both the Phillies and the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies tweeted a shot of the Denver ballpark, with the caption “As beautiful as you remember.”

The Phillies joked back, “What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park. Right, @denverpost?”

What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park. Right, @denverpost? 😉 https://t.co/CHV1mC4Gr2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 6, 2018

Journalists and sports fans quickly joined in the conversation, tweeting photos of the wrong ballparks.

The Ultimate Visitor's Guide to Tropicana Field That bridge in the background is the reason no one will come to games pic.twitter.com/UfDSLa5rSc — Adam Sanford (@Adam_A_Sanford) April 6, 2018

The ultimate guide to Yankee Stadium. Just check out that NYC Skyline. pic.twitter.com/CdukMtuTQA — Dylan Stephens (@dylanls1763) April 6, 2018

The Post later tweeted an apology.

Due to a production error, an image of Citizens Bank Park ran in place of Coors Field on the cover of today's Life & Culture section. Please enjoy this beautiful image of Coors Field photographed yesterday. The Denver Post sincerely regrets the error. pic.twitter.com/0bwW2snOLb — The Denver Post (@denverpost) April 6, 2018

The Post has gone through a string of cutbacks since 2015, and layoffs just last month reduced staffing levels by about 30 percent, according to the Denver Business Journal.

The Post is owned by Denver-based MediaNews Group, which does business under the name Digital First Media.