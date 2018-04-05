WEATHER ALERT:Winter weather arrives by noon on Friday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMMasters Highlights
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Distracted Driving, Everything Wireless, Local TV, State Capitol, Texting & Driving

DENVER (CBS4)– Some state lawmakers are trying to keep teenage drivers from being distracted while behind the wheel.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that distracted drivers cause an average of 40 crashes a day in Colorado.

teen driving app pkg frame 63 Bill To Disable Texting While Driving Passes 1st Hearing

(credit: CBS)

Rep. Mike Foote, a Democrat representing Lafayette, is sponsoring a bill aimed at halting texting while driving.

“The technology exists to disrupt that within the car,” said Foote, “but carriers aren’t allowing it.”

teen driving app pkg frame 464 Bill To Disable Texting While Driving Passes 1st Hearing

(credit: CBS)

The bill would require carriers to disable a phone’s texting function while inside a vehicle.

“The bottom line is just asking them to enable this technology to be used, not that anyone has to use it,” said Foote.

teen driving app pkg frame 1480 Bill To Disable Texting While Driving Passes 1st Hearing

(credit: CBS)

“We believe it’s unnecessary. The wireless industry has been at the forefront of educating consumers and providing them with technology in order to stop distracted driving. This is just another tech mandate that’s unnecessary,” said Gerard Keegan with Everything Wireless.

The bill passed its first committee on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s