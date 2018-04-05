DENVER (CBS4)– Some state lawmakers are trying to keep teenage drivers from being distracted while behind the wheel.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that distracted drivers cause an average of 40 crashes a day in Colorado.

Rep. Mike Foote, a Democrat representing Lafayette, is sponsoring a bill aimed at halting texting while driving.

“The technology exists to disrupt that within the car,” said Foote, “but carriers aren’t allowing it.”

The bill would require carriers to disable a phone’s texting function while inside a vehicle.

“The bottom line is just asking them to enable this technology to be used, not that anyone has to use it,” said Foote.

“We believe it’s unnecessary. The wireless industry has been at the forefront of educating consumers and providing them with technology in order to stop distracted driving. This is just another tech mandate that’s unnecessary,” said Gerard Keegan with Everything Wireless.

The bill passed its first committee on Thursday.