Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King punts the ball in Denver in 2014. (credit: Rich Gabrielson/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos agreed to a three year deal with punter Marquette King on Thursday.

King, who is in his sixth season in the NFL, was cut by the Oakland Raiders earlier this offseason.

During his five seasons in Oakland he appeared in 80 regular-season games and is the only play in NFL history to record at least a 40-yard net punting average in each of his first five seasons.

In the last five seasons he has appeared in every game for the Raiders and in 2017 finished with a career-high 42.7 yard net average which was third best in the NFL.

In 2016 King was named a second-team All-Pro selection.

The move likely means that the Broncos will look to move punter Riley Dixon, who the team drafted in the 7th round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

