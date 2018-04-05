DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A new traffic incident training center, only the second of its kind in the country, is designed to save lives. The training center in Douglas County also honors two fallen Colorado State Patrol troopers.

The families of troopers Cody Donahue and Jaimie Jursevics gathered at the dedication of the training center where they were honored for their dedication to service.

Trooper Jaimie Jursevics was killed in November 2015 when she was struck by a drunk driver while investigating a crash on Interstate 25.

Trooper Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

Donahue’s widow Velma was honored to see her husbands name along with trooper Jursevics, a reminder of why training to keep first responders safe on the streets is so important.

“So that we don’t have a tragedy like we did with my husband. It’s very important,” said Velma Donahue.

The highway dedicated to Donahue and Jursevics is brand new and a part of the training center.