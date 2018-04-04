(credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

By Alaina Brandenburger

Denver’s local music scene has produced a wealth of talent in the past decade with well-known bands like The Lumineers and One Republic cultivating their sound here. With the recent population boom, the local music scene has grown as well, and there are many ways in which you can support local music.

By seeing shows at smaller venues, buying music locally and supporting local music, you can help nurture current talent into the next musical sensation. Check out the following venues and stores to support local musicians.

The Walnut Room

3131 Walnut St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 295-1868

www.thewalnutroom.com

By day, The Walnut Room serves as a local pizzeria and popular lunch spot, but the venue also hosts a number of local and national bands in an intimate setting in the back room. Upcoming shows include R&B artist Morgan Bosman with local artist Swank Sinatra as well as the Nic Jay Trio. The Walnut Room brings a variety of artists from various genres of music, and the stage area is big enough to comfortably kick back and watch the show. Along with established acts, The Walnut Room also occasionally hosts student showcases so budding performers can get experience in front of audiences.

Soiled Dove Underground

7401 E. 1st Ave.

Denver, CO 80230

(303) 830-9214

www.tavernhg.com/soiled-dove 7401 E. 1st Ave.Denver, CO 80230(303) 830-9214

Located under the Tavern at Lowry, The Soiled Dove Underground hosts a number of bands from all over the world, including a number of Denver based acts. Its acoustics make it a prime music venue with great seats throughout the house. The stage is in a location that makes it easy to see the band from most seats in the house. At this venue, it’s best to buy tickets ahead of time for most high profile shows. Its location in Lowry offers ample parking, and you can hang out at the Tavern and nosh before and after the show.

Twist and Shout

2508 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80206

(303) 722-1943

www.twistandshout.com 2508 E. Colfax Ave.Denver, CO 80206(303) 722-1943

Twist and Shout has managed to remain a staple for music aficionados through the digital music era, and the record store is still going strong. It also serves as a means of discovering new local talent with through the employees and fliers on the wall. Twist and Shout specializes in rare, out of print recordings, so if you’re looking for a deep cut, this is the store for you. The shop also hosts events including book signings and in-store performances, offering customers the chance to hear stripped down tunes from artists. It has relocated to a bigger space in the Congress Park neighborhood, but still offers the same personalized service that has been a store feature since 1968.

Related: Top Music Stores In Denver

Swallow Hill Music

71 E. Yale Ave.

Denver, CO 80210

(303) 777-1003

www.swallowhillmusic.org 71 E. Yale Ave.Denver, CO 80210(303) 777-1003

By supporting Swallow Hill Music, you can help nurture the next generation of musical talent in Denver. This music school hosts lessons, workshops, classes and more to help people find and cultivate their musical talent. Classes are available for budding musicians of all ages from 6 months up. Students can train in vocal performance as well as a wide variety of lessons for different musical instruments. Swallow Hill Music goes beyond typical lessons, offering classes in different styles and genres, allowing students to experiment and find their sound. The organization practices musical outreach, bringing the love of music to people of all ages.

Westword Music Showcase

Golden Triangle

Date: Saturday, June 23, 2018

The Westword Music Showcase is an annual event that packs the Golden Triangle area with musicians for a day of music, food and fun. Each year, the festival features national and local bands, street artists, DJs and more in a festival that stretches into the evening. With two stages, you and your friends can take in multiple bands at once. General admission tickets are $35, and VIP tickets are $75, but prices will go up closer to the date of the festival, so get your tickets early. The lineup for this year’s festival will be announced soon. Check out the website to see which local bands will be hitting the stage this year.

Related: Top Spring Festivals in Denver