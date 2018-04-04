BREAKING NEWSSterilization Breach Investigated At Porter Adventist Hospital
Filed Under:Local TV, Pickens Technical College, Strasburg, Weld It Forward
(credit: CBS)

STRASBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Pickens Technical College in Strasburg can add a feather to their cap.

They came together to build a wheelchair ramp for their classmate, Noah Williams, who was paralyzed in a crash.

wheelchair ramp winners 6vo transfer frame 120 Students Win Big After Making Ramp For Classmate

(credit: CBS)

The wheelchair helps him get out of his house and travel from Aurora to Strasburg.

The ramp was a success, but to sweeten the pot, the students also entered their hard work in a contest an won!

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

wheelchair ramp winners 6vo transfer frame 240 Students Win Big After Making Ramp For Classmate

(credit: CBS)

They entered it in a Weld It Forward National Contest and won $20,000 worth of equipment to update the shop at their school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s