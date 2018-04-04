(credit: CBS)

STRASBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Pickens Technical College in Strasburg can add a feather to their cap.

They came together to build a wheelchair ramp for their classmate, Noah Williams, who was paralyzed in a crash.

The wheelchair helps him get out of his house and travel from Aurora to Strasburg.

The ramp was a success, but to sweeten the pot, the students also entered their hard work in a contest an won!

They entered it in a Weld It Forward National Contest and won $20,000 worth of equipment to update the shop at their school.