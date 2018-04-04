DENVER (CBS4)– A massive sterilization breach at Porter Hospital could have impacted an unknown number of patients.

The Colorado Health Department is investigating what it calls a “significant health breach” at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.

The health department would not reveal what the exact incident is but said impacts a large number of patients.

When CBS4’s Jamie Leary asked how wide spread the health breach is, a health department spokesperson said it was “significant.”

Porter Hospital is investigating.

Porter Hospital near Logan and Downing in Denver is operated by Centura Health.