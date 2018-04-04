  • CBS4On Air

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal has reopened entrances that were affected by a police investigation of an unidentified white powder that was deemed harmless.

Spokesman Joe Pentangelo says bus service was not affected Wednesday morning.

The police investigation occurred at the close of rush hour, when the area around the terminal is still usually packed with morning commuters.

The terminal is a main entryway into the city. It is across the street from the New York Times headquarters.

