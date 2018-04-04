BREAKING NEWSSterilization Breach Investigated At Porter Adventist Hospital
The Rosevale fire in Grand Junction (credit: CBS)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire investigators say the fire in Grand Junction that destroyed several structures, including one home, was human-caused.

The Mesa County Fire Marshal worked with the Grand Junction Fire Department to determine what started the fire late Monday night. Investigators say the person responsible came forward and said the fire sparked while he was changing a flat tire on a riding lawnmower.

tue0046 firevograndjunctionwildftrunc frame 408 Fire That Burned Home Started By Changing Riding Lawnmowers Flat Tire

(credit: CBS)

The winds quickly spread the flames.

The so-called Rosevale Fire was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. More than 360 homes were evacuated.

No one was injured. Crews continue to assess the damage caused by the fire.

tue0046 firevograndjunctionwildftrunc frame 0 Fire That Burned Home Started By Changing Riding Lawnmowers Flat Tire

The Rosevale fire in Grand Junction (credit: CBS)

The case will be turned over to the district attorney to determine whether charges will be filed.

The Division of Fire Prevention and Control is assisting with mapping the fire and taking aerial photographs.

tue0046 firevograndjunctionwildftrunc frame 1088 Fire That Burned Home Started By Changing Riding Lawnmowers Flat Tire

(credit: CBS)

