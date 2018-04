(credit: ustice.gov/dea)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a dentist’s office in Summit County on Friday.

Investigators responded to the Comfort Dental in Silverthorne and confiscated multiple documents.

All officials will say is the investigation is focused on a visiting dentist from Denver.

Police say there’s no reason to believe any of the principal dentists at the office did anything wrong.