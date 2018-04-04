DENVER (CBS4)– Looks like Charlie Blackmon will be on the Colorado Rockies roster for a while longer, maybe even through the 2023 season.

The Rockies announced on Wednesday that they agreed to terms with the All-Star outfielder that includes a six-year contract and two player options.

Blackmon, 31, won the National League batting title in 2017 en route to claiming his second consecutive Silver Slugger award.

