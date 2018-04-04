DENVER (CBS4)– Looks like Charlie Blackmon will be on the Colorado Rockies roster for a while longer, maybe even through the 2023 season.
The Rockies announced on Wednesday that they agreed to terms with the All-Star outfielder that includes a six-year contract and two player options.
Blackmon, 31, won the National League batting title in 2017 en route to claiming his second consecutive Silver Slugger award.
- The fifth-place finisher in National League MVP voting hit a career-high .331 last season while also setting personal bests in games (159), hits (213), runs (137), triples (14), home runs (37), total bases (387) and RBI (104). His 103 RBI and 383 total bases from the leadoff position were both Major League records, while his 213 hits were the fourth-most in franchise history for a single season. Blackmon also became one of seven players (eight times) in MLB history to record at least 135 runs, 213 hits, 35 doubles, 14 triples, 35 home runs and 100 RBI in a single season, joining Stan Musial (1948), Joe DiMaggio (1937), Chuck Klein (1932), Al Simmons (1930), Lou Gehrig (1930, 1927) and Rogers Hornsby (1922).
- Originally drafted by the Rockies in the second round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft, the Georgia Tech graduate has a career batting average of .305 (886-for-2905) with 488 runs, 156 doubles, 33 triples, 115 home runs, 361 RBI, 202 walks, 522 strikeouts and 115 stolen bases across parts of eight seasons with Colorado (2011-18).
- A two-time All-Star with the Rockies (2014, 2017), including a selection as the National League starting center fielder in the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami, Blackmon ranks third in franchise history in stolen bases, fourth in batting average (minimum 3,000 plate appearances), sixth in triples, seventh in runs scored and hits, 10th in games played (769), 11th in doubles, tied for 11th in home runs and 12th in RBI.