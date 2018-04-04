BREAKING NEWSSterilization Breach Investigated At Porter Adventist Hospital
(credit: Denver Zoo)

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Zoo shared a new video showing the baby sloth that was born in January playing with her mother.

“In this video, ‘Baby Ruth’ is just under two months of age and growing quickly! Watch her and mom wrestling,” zoo officials said on Facebook.

Baby Ruth still likes to cling closely to her mother, Charlotte Greenie.

Charlotte was pregnant for 10 months.

LINK: Denver Zoo

Charlotte and Baby Ruth can be found in their exhibit in Bird World, although, the zoo says, “the view of the baby might be impaired by foliage or Charlotte’s embrace.” Sloths being sloths, they also sleep a lot (15 to 20 hours a day).

