(credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – Uber will no longer be forced to pay $8.9 million in fines for failing to properly check driver’s backgrounds in Colorado. The fine was cut nearly in half.

The fine, ordered by the Public Utilities Commission in November 2017, comes after Uber was ordered to surrender records of driver’s backgrounds that were cleared by a third party.

The PUC has dismissed half of the violations, so Uber will have to pay closer to $4.5 million.

Records found about 100 drivers who should not have been cleared to drive. Their crimes included assault, fraud, DUI, and other violations.