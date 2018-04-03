  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Local TV, Metro Taxi, Uber
(credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – Uber will no longer be forced to pay $8.9 million in fines for failing to properly check driver’s backgrounds in Colorado. The fine was cut nearly in half.

uber fined 10pkg transfer frame 59 Uber Fine Cut After Some Violations Dismissed

(credit: CBS)

The fine, ordered by the Public Utilities Commission in November 2017, comes after Uber was ordered to surrender records of driver’s backgrounds that were cleared by a third party.

The PUC has dismissed half of the violations, so Uber will have to pay closer to $4.5 million.

uber fined 10pkg transfer frame 125 Uber Fine Cut After Some Violations Dismissed

(credit: CBS)

Records found about 100 drivers who should not have been cleared to drive. Their crimes included assault, fraud, DUI, and other violations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s