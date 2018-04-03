Filed Under:Denver Public Works, Local TV, Street Sweeping

DENVER (CBS4)– Street sweeping begins in Denver on Tuesday morning and that means drivers should pay attention to where they can and cannot park depending on the day.

The street sweeping signs posted along city streets provide vital information on where cars can and cannot be parked.

Violators might find a $50 ticket on their vehicle.

Denver Public Works says last year it swept enough pollutants off the streets to fill Coors Field with 12 feet of trash and gunk.

Street sweeping beings Tuesday and continues through November.

Tips for street sweeping days

  • Remove items from the curb on sweeping days
  • Trim back branches near the street to prevent trees and equipment from damage
  • Bicyclists: ride carefully and be aware of sweeping activity near bike lanes
  • Drivers: give street sweepers plenty of room and only pass when safe to do so

LINK: Denver Street Sweeping Program

