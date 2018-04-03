Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Aurora Police, Denver Police, Keith Roberts, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge in Arapahoe County has sentenced a man to 45 years in prison after a crime spree ended with police officers shooting him.

A jury convicted Keith Roberts in January on two counts of assault against Denver police officers and six counts of felony menacing.

The chase began in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood on June 18, 2017 after Roberts allegedly threatened a family member with a gun.

Denver police officers chased him into Aurora and officers were able to stop his vehicle outside the condo where he lives. That’s at East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Drive.

Witnesses said they heard an outbreak of gunfire after that. Officers wound up hitting Roberts and he was taken to the hospital. A witness told CBS4 they saw officers take an AR-15 out of the back seat of the suspect’s car afterwards.

Roberts recovered from his injuries.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

