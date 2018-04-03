  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Pueblo, Red Flag Warning, Wildfires

DENVER (AP) — High winds are raising the fire danger again, this time mainly in southern Colorado.

A red flag warning has been issued for the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas and the southeastern corner of the state Tuesday.

chaffee wildfire 2 chaffee cnty fire protection districts fb Winds Are Keeping The Fire Danger High In Southern Colorado

(credit: Chaffee County Fire Protection District)

On Monday, a fire near Grand Junction pushed by wind forced the evacuation of residents of at least 300 homes. The extent of damage wasn’t immediately known but The Daily Sentinel reported that the fire in the Redlands area was fully contained by midnight.

East of Colorado Springs, a 300-acre wildfire forced 280 people from their homes. The fire was 100 percent contained Monday night, and no homes were reported burned.

