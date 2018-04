(credit: CBS)

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – A controversial race for mayor in Erie is heating up as the election nears.

The town is split down the middle – half in Weld County, the other half in Boulder County.

There have been claims of vandalized and stolen signs, as well as claims of coercion and cover up.

The election clerk resigned just before ballots went out forcing the town to hire a consultant to run the election.

Voters head to the polls on Wednesday.