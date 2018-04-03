Filed Under:Denver City Council, Denver Zoo, Local TV, Ticket Prices

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is considering raising ticket prices to a popular hot spot for visitors of all ages– the Denver Zoo.

The proposal was introduced at the regular council meeting on Monday night.

110 Denver Zoo Ticket Price Increase Considered

(credit: CBS)

The proposal calls for an increase between $1 and $3, which could put adult admission prices at $20.

The zoo says the extra money will help pay for maintenance at the zoo.

zoo new orangutan2 Denver Zoo Ticket Price Increase Considered

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Those who are Denver Zoo members won’t feel the increase because right now it’s just for daily ticket prices.

LINK: Denver Zoo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s