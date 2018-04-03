DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is considering raising ticket prices to a popular hot spot for visitors of all ages– the Denver Zoo.

The proposal was introduced at the regular council meeting on Monday night.

The proposal calls for an increase between $1 and $3, which could put adult admission prices at $20.

The zoo says the extra money will help pay for maintenance at the zoo.

Those who are Denver Zoo members won’t feel the increase because right now it’s just for daily ticket prices.

