  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Water, Drinking Water, Local TV, PureWater Colorado Demonstration Project, Water Supply

DENVER (CBS4)– The possibility of reusing water is being considered as Colorado’s population booms.

The state is one of the driest in the country and experts believe learning how to reuse the water that is already is here is necessary to sustain the growth.

saving water supply 12vo2 consolidated 01 frame 14 Reusing Water Considered As Population Booms

(credit: CBS)

The PureWater Colorado Demonstration Project says water can be used for drinking water again and again.

The system recycles water that’s been through homes and cleaned at a wastewater plant.

saving water supply 12vo2 consolidated 01 frame 254 Reusing Water Considered As Population Booms

(credit: CBS)

The water isn’t coming through any of the faucets, it’s being sent to labs for testing and quality review.

The water goes through a purification system that removes the pollutants and germs, so it’s safe to drink.

saving water supply 12vo2 consolidated 01 frame 734 Reusing Water Considered As Population Booms

(credit: CBS)

There is a five-step process that filters and prepares the water for drinking.

“If you look at the Colorado water supply you can see that there are a number of anticipated challenges ahead that are driven by things like climate change, population growth and water scarcity. And so this is one of the tools in the toolbox to help us address those challenges,” said John Rehring with WateReuse Colorado.

saving water supply 12vo2 consolidated 01 frame 854 Reusing Water Considered As Population Booms

(credit: CBS)

The system has already proved successful in a handful of other states.

saving water supply 12vo2 consolidated 01 frame 2199 Reusing Water Considered As Population Booms

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s