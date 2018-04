(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The top five floors of the Daniels and Fisher Tower in downtown Denver are up for sale.

The iconic building sits on the 16th Street Mall at Arapahoe Street.

The floors for sale have been used for weddings and other events. They’re now on the market as a condo for $3.5 million.

The current property owner tried to sell it for $4.5 million at a 2016 auction.

