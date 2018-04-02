DEER TRAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Google is working to get Wifi and computers into school buses in rural areas like Deer Trail.

The tech giant showed off the technology in the National Education Program with Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner at Deer Trail Secondary School.

The hope is students will be able to turn those long bus rides into productivity by doing homework.

Students took the bus for a test drive.

Google wants to put its Rolling Study Hall Program into 16 communities across the country.

The program aims to give people across the United States resources to grow their skills, careers, and businesses by offering free tools, training, and events.