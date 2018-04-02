  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cory Gardner, Deer Trail, Google, Local TV, School Buses, WiFi

DEER TRAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Google is working to get Wifi and computers into school buses in rural areas like Deer Trail.

wifi school buses 12vo transfer frame 0 Wifi On Rural School Buses Aims To Close Homework Gap

Sen. Cory Gardner at Deer Trail Secondary School. (credit: CBS)

The tech giant showed off the technology in the National Education Program with Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner at Deer Trail Secondary School.

wifi school buses 12vo transfer frame 240 Wifi On Rural School Buses Aims To Close Homework Gap

(credit: CBS)

The hope is students will be able to turn those long bus rides into productivity by doing homework.

Students took the bus for a test drive.

wifi school buses 12vo transfer frame 420 Wifi On Rural School Buses Aims To Close Homework Gap

(credit: CBS)

Google wants to put its Rolling Study Hall Program into 16 communities across the country.

wifi school buses 12vo transfer frame 660 Wifi On Rural School Buses Aims To Close Homework Gap

(credit: CBS)

The program aims to give people across the United States resources to grow their skills, careers, and businesses by offering free tools, training, and events.

 

