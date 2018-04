(credit: Shannon Lukens)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The town of Steamboat Springs could soon open a marijuana shop.

The Steamboat Today reports Rocky Mountain Remedies plans to open about halfway in between downtown and the ski resort.

Some worried about how close the shop would be to a karate academy.

If approved on Tuesday, it will be the first pot shop that close to the center of town.