  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cell Phones, Denver, Distracted Driving, Driving, Insurance, Parenting, Teenagers, Traffic, Transportation
Heavy traffic along I-70 on July 3 (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) — A new study that analyzed the driving habits of six million people found American adults are marginally better at minimizing distractions than teenagers.

Denver and Wyoming drivers can also lay claims to being among the country’s least distracted.

The “Heads Up, Phones Down: Distracted Driving Intervention” report released Monday by Life360, a location sharing app, looked at a total of 45 billion miles driven by Life360 users.

texting driving cellphone phone generic talking distracted Study Finds Denver And Wyoming Drivers Are Least Distracted In Nation

(credit: CBS)

Life360 claims to be the largest source of family driving data in the world, and touts the report as the largest distracted driving study to date.

Notably, the study indicates teen drivers were only six percent more likely to use their phones while driving than their parents.

“As parents, we give teens a hard time about being on their phones while driving, but we aren’t much better,” said Chris Hulls, CEO and co-founder at Life360. “Parents need to be better role models for their kids and can begin by making the necessary changes to their own driving habits. We can save thousands of lives that are lost each year due to distracting driving as a result.”

The study found teenage drivers checked their phone an average of 20 times every 100 miles.

cellphones and driving Study Finds Denver And Wyoming Drivers Are Least Distracted In Nation

(credit: CBS)

In a comparison of cities, the same study determined drivers in Denver are the least distracted nationwide. Data showed Denver drivers checked or used their phone once every 6.25 miles.

Miami fared the worst. Metro area drivers there used their phone once every four miles. They also recorded the highest number of crashes per mile.

i 70 traffic Study Finds Denver And Wyoming Drivers Are Least Distracted In Nation

Heavy traffic along I-70 on July 3 (credit: CBS)

In a look at states’ numbers, Wyoming drivers proved to be the least distracted, using their phone once every seven miles.

New Jersey drivers were the worst, with phone usage occurring once every 4.7 miles.

The National Safety Council has declared April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s