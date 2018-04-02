Heavy traffic along I-70 on July 3 (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) — A new study that analyzed the driving habits of six million people found American adults are marginally better at minimizing distractions than teenagers.

Denver and Wyoming drivers can also lay claims to being among the country’s least distracted.

The “Heads Up, Phones Down: Distracted Driving Intervention” report released Monday by Life360, a location sharing app, looked at a total of 45 billion miles driven by Life360 users.

Life360 claims to be the largest source of family driving data in the world, and touts the report as the largest distracted driving study to date.

Notably, the study indicates teen drivers were only six percent more likely to use their phones while driving than their parents.

“As parents, we give teens a hard time about being on their phones while driving, but we aren’t much better,” said Chris Hulls, CEO and co-founder at Life360. “Parents need to be better role models for their kids and can begin by making the necessary changes to their own driving habits. We can save thousands of lives that are lost each year due to distracting driving as a result.”

The study found teenage drivers checked their phone an average of 20 times every 100 miles.

In a comparison of cities, the same study determined drivers in Denver are the least distracted nationwide. Data showed Denver drivers checked or used their phone once every 6.25 miles.

Miami fared the worst. Metro area drivers there used their phone once every four miles. They also recorded the highest number of crashes per mile.

In a look at states’ numbers, Wyoming drivers proved to be the least distracted, using their phone once every seven miles.

New Jersey drivers were the worst, with phone usage occurring once every 4.7 miles.

The National Safety Council has declared April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.