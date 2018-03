EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters say 1,000 acres burned in the town of Yoder thanks to a brush fire on Friday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation orders for people living in 35 homes.

Firefighters are keeping an eye on hot spots, but a cause has not been released yet.

The fire burned in a rural area east of Colorado Springs near Highway 94.