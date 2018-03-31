CBS4 is a proud partner of the Colorado Chapter of the National MS Society, an organization working towards a world free of multiple sclerosis. The National MS Society helps people affected by MS by funding cutting-edge research, driving change through advocacy, facilitating professional education, and providing programs and services that help people with MS and their families move their lives forward. For information on the National MS Society click here. CBS4 is a proud partner of the Colorado Chapter of the National MS Society, an organization working towards a world free of multiple sclerosis. The National MS Society helps people affected by MS by funding cutting-edge research, driving change through advocacy, facilitating professional education, and providing programs and services that help people with MS and their families move their lives forward. For information on the National MS Society click here.

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado –Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society is getting ready for its fundraising season, and you can too. Walk MS is coming up on May 5th, and Bike MS is the weekend of June 24th & 25th. Now is the time for you to sign-up for an event, make the commitment to train, and begin that fundraising.

Carin Knickel is the Board Chair of the Colorado-Wyoming Chapter of the National MS Society. She spoke on CBS4 about her mother’s struggle with MS and how she’s found inspiration from her mother throughout her life.

LINK: Colorado-Wyoming Chapter of the National MS Society

Ending multiple sclerosis for good is the goal of every event the organization hosts. The money raised through Walk MS, and Bike Ms goes to education, research, and resources for people and families living with MS.

Walk MS is really a giant celebration of the MS community. It’s held in Denver’s City Park. The routes are fully accessible and feature various distances so everyone can participate. Volunteers provide on-site support to make sure everyone has a good time. There is a 5K run, which kicks off a little earlier and costs $35 in registration fees. You can expect to see teams wearing specially made t-shirts, carrying banners, and hosting decorated tents.

LINK: Information & Registration for Walk MS

Bike MS is more of a challenge. This two-day bike ride kicks off at Front Range Community College in Broomfield. There are various routes; on Saturday, 45-miles, 66-miles, 79-miles, 100-miles and on Sunday, 71-miles, 78-miles. All the routes are fully supported by rest stops, SAG trucks, and volunteers. In Fort Collins, the society hosts a midway celebration with food, drinks, and entertainment. Then Sunday, participants ride back to Broomfield. Riders have to be a minimum of 12-years-old, and raise a minimum of $400. Teams and individual riders are already training and raising money for Bike MS.

LINK: Information & Registration for Bike MS