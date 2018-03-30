By Jamie Leary

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Charges have been filed in an October hit and run case that claimed the life of a Parker woman.

Ronald Hargrove, 48, faces numerous charges in the death of Suzanne Weston, 69. Investigators believe Hargrove, who has a record of driving under the influence, was also under the influence when he struck the back of Weston’s motorcycle.

Weston was taking a day trip with her husband and friends. She was struck while stopped at a red light off U-S 85 in Sedalia.

Hargrove faces a total of 7 charges:

Vehicular Homicide-DUI F3

Vehicular Homicide-reckless Driving F4

Leaving Scene/accident Involving Death F3

Driving Under The Influence (misdemeanor)

Leaving Scene/accident-damage Only (misdemeanor)

Alcohol-open Container/drink In Vehicle (misdemeanor)

Marijuana-use, Consume Or Possess In Vehicle (misdemeanor)

Weston’s widow learned of the charges Friday and spoke to CBS4’s Jamie Leary.

“It’s almost like deliberate murder. To be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and out driving. He should go to jail for a long time,” said Stephen Weston. “I think execution would be much too easy. I think if he spends the rest of his life in jail thinking about what he did, I think that’s a good thing.”

Stephen had to give his wife’s motorcycle to CSP for the investigation. He hasn’t been able to get on his own bike since.

“It has given me a great deal of joy over the years and I suspect I will be able to ride again. But so far I haven’t,” he continued. “My wife and I planned to grow old together at some point, get sick and die. Not like this. Not like this.”

Weston’s family hopes by sharing her story, it will remind people about the consequences of drinking and driving.

“The general public has a certain responsibility. Wives, husbands who encounter a drunk can do something to stop it,” Stephen said.

