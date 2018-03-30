  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Sedalia

By Jamie Leary

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Charges have been filed in an October hit and run case that claimed the life of a Parker woman.

Ronald Hargrove, 48, faces numerous charges in the death of Suzanne Weston, 69. Investigators believe Hargrove, who has a record of driving under the influence, was also under the influence when he struck the back of Weston’s motorcycle.

sedalia 4 Repeat DUI Offender Charged With Female Motorcyclists Death

Weston was taking a day trip with her husband and friends. She was struck while stopped at a red light off U-S 85 in Sedalia.

sedalia 3 Repeat DUI Offender Charged With Female Motorcyclists Death

Hargrove faces a total of 7 charges:

Vehicular Homicide-DUI F3
Vehicular Homicide-reckless Driving F4
Leaving Scene/accident Involving Death F3
Driving Under The Influence (misdemeanor)
Leaving Scene/accident-damage Only (misdemeanor)
Alcohol-open Container/drink In Vehicle (misdemeanor)
Marijuana-use, Consume Or Possess In Vehicle (misdemeanor)

Weston’s widow learned of the charges Friday and spoke to CBS4’s Jamie Leary.

sedalia 1 Repeat DUI Offender Charged With Female Motorcyclists Death

(credit: CBS4)

“It’s almost like deliberate murder. To be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and out driving. He should go to jail for a long time,” said Stephen Weston. “I think execution would be much too easy. I think if he spends the rest of his life in jail thinking about what he did, I think that’s a good thing.”

Stephen had to give his wife’s motorcycle to CSP for the investigation. He hasn’t been able to get on his own bike since.

“It has given me a great deal of joy over the years and I suspect I will be able to ride again. But so far I haven’t,” he continued. “My wife and I planned to grow old together at some point, get sick and die. Not like this. Not like this.”

sedalia 2 Repeat DUI Offender Charged With Female Motorcyclists Death

Weston’s family hopes by sharing her story, it will remind people about the consequences of drinking and driving.

“The general public has a certain responsibility. Wives, husbands who encounter a drunk can do something to stop it,” Stephen said.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s