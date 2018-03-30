Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth, Denver, Denver Nuggets, Entertainment, Pepsi Center, phantom k9
(credit: CBS4)

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER — The Pepsi Center is stepping up security and they’re using man’s best friend to help.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced an agreement with Phantom K9 to help ensure a safe environment for fans, staff, athletes and performers.

k9 1 Man’s Best Friend Helping Keep Pepsi Center Safe

(credit: CBS4)

Phantom K9 – an elite event canine security service company – will provide terrorism prevention and bomb detection services at public events, including sporting events, concerts and family shows held at Pepsi Center.

“They look for any evidence of any of those odors and if they’re present they’ll alert to those odors and then we’ll have a bomb tech come in and do a secondary clearance to make sure everything’s safe,” dog handler Brent Kieffer told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

k91 Man’s Best Friend Helping Keep Pepsi Center Safe

(credit: CBS4)

Kieffer and his dog Nakita we’re at Friday night’s Avalanche game. They started their patrol before fans arrived and scoured the inside and outside of the property. He says a dogs sense of smell can be hundreds of times stronger that the human nose.

“When we walk into a room and smell beef stew, we simply walk in the room and say oh it’s beef stew. But when the dogs walk in the room they can break down each ingredient,” said Kieffer.

k9 2 Man’s Best Friend Helping Keep Pepsi Center Safe

(credit: CBS4)

He adds that their teams also act as a deterrent to anyone that might try something.

“It gives those fans an extra sense of security. They feel safe, they come into these events for sheer entertainment and the last thing they want to do is worry about their safety.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s