GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The defense has rested its case in the retrial of Michael Blagg.

blagg Closing Arguments In Michael Blagg Retrial Set For Monday

Michael Blagg with Jennifer and Abby (credit: CBS)

Blagg was found guilty of murdering his wife Jennifer in Grand Junction in 2001. Their young daughter Abby also disappeared at the same time. Her body has never been found, but law enforcement says Abby is presumed dead.

After Blagg’s first trial, a judge threw out his conviction because of problems with several jury members, including one who lied on her jury questionnaire.

The case was moved to Golden in an attempt to find an impartial jury due to all the publicity on the western slope.

Closing arguments in the retrial are expected Monday before the case once again goes to the jury.

