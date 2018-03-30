DENVER (CBS4) — There’s a precious new baby at the Denver Zoo!

“We’re thrilled to welcome a new member to our clan of critically endangered Sumatran orangutans—a newborn female named Cerah (Che-rah), which means “bright” in Indonesian and is often used to refer to sunshine,” the zoo announced on Facebook on Friday.

Officials say Cerah arrived through a “natural and uneventful birth” on Sunday evening.

Keepers say Cerah and her mom, Nias, are in good health.

“They are currently behind the scenes to give them time to rest and bond, and allow our staff a chance to ensure Cerah is receiving proper care and nourishment from Nias,” officials said.

Officials expect her to make her debut within the next two weeks in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama.