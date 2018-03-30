  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — There’s a precious new baby at the Denver Zoo!

zoo new orangutan5 Endangered Sumatran Orangutan Born At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

“We’re thrilled to welcome a new member to our clan of critically endangered Sumatran orangutans—a newborn female named Cerah (Che-rah), which means “bright” in Indonesian and is often used to refer to sunshine,” the zoo announced on Facebook on Friday.

zoo new orangutan2 Endangered Sumatran Orangutan Born At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Officials say Cerah arrived through a “natural and uneventful birth” on Sunday evening.

zoo new orangutan and mom3 Endangered Sumatran Orangutan Born At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Keepers say Cerah and her mom, Nias, are in good health.

zoo new orangutan4 Endangered Sumatran Orangutan Born At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

“They are currently behind the scenes to give them time to rest and bond, and allow our staff a chance to ensure Cerah is receiving proper care and nourishment from Nias,” officials said.

zoo new orangutan1 Endangered Sumatran Orangutan Born At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Officials expect her to make her debut within the next two weeks in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama.

 

