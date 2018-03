ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A sentence is expected Thursday night for a man who admitted to killing a young woman from Aurora.

Shawrae Butler pleaded guilty earlier this month to the murder.

In exchange for the plea, six other charges were dismissed.

Queen Ashby’s body was found alongside the road in Clear Creek County.

The 20-year-old had been missing for a few weeks before the body was identified as hers.