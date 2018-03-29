  • CBS4On Air

By Romi Bean

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS4) – For a lot of the Colorado Rockies players, Thursday night’s 2018 season opener is a rematch of last year’s Wild Card playoff loss.

For Ryan McMahon, it’s the start of something completely new. It’s his first Opening Day as part of a major league roster.

McMahon entered spring training as the Rockies number two prospect.

gettyimages 925131404 Just Enjoy It: Rockies Share Advice With McMahon His First Opening Day

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) runs to the dugout during the spring training baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies on February 27, 2018 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona.(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It wasn’t clear there would be place for him on a roster already crowded with vets.

But, the Rockies couldn’t deny McMahon after an impressive spring training that included two home runs and nine RBI’s. McMahon earned his spot at the table.

“I think I did well. I showed who I am and what I bring to the table,” sais McMahon. “I think I handled myself well. I’m excited with how spring ended up, it’s a fun time for me and my family, but the at end of the day it’s still baseball. We’ve got to get wins and get going. It’s time to get rolling.”

gettyimages 845121278 Just Enjoy It: Rockies Share Advice With McMahon His First Opening Day

Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after crossing home plate on his solo home run in the second inning Sunday. (credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Trevor Story who played his first Opening Day two years ago, right here at Chase Field, gave his teammate a little advice about the big day.

“Just enjoy it, really. That’s the thing that I’m really glad that I did. That’s what you’ve been working for your whole life,” Story said.

Story had quite the opening day in 2016. He set a major league record for homers in an opener. Not sure we’ll see as big of a day for McMahon, but this kid has a very bright future.

First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. MST.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

