DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman responded to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to fire Veteran’s Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Shulkin oversaw the cost overruns that have plagued the $1 billion over-budget Aurora VA Hospital.

Coffman says fixing the VA can’t happen from the inside.

“I think only somebody from outside the VA can ultimately clean up the VA, and it made no changes at the time and there is a calcified layer at the top of the VA and many of them need to move on,” Coffman said.

The president plans to nominate Dr. Ronny Jackson, an active duty Navy Physcian who was appointed to Physician to the President by Barack Obama.

“I’ll be as tough on him as I have been on his predecessors in terms of making sure we meet our nations obligations to the men and women that serve this country… and are respectful of the taxpayers as well,” said Coffman of Jackson.

Th president has now fire more than two dozen top members of his administration.

