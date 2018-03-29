  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breckenridge Ski Resort, Skier Death, Skiing, Summit County
A view over Breckenridge Ski Area in late March 2016. (credit: CBS4 Weather Watcher Phil Curry)

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a skier died after hitting a tree at a Colorado ski resort.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the collision happened Friday at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The Summit Daily News reported that the county coroner found that 72-year-old George Constantine of Denver died of blunt force trauma injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s