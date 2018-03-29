A view over Breckenridge Ski Area in late March 2016. (credit: CBS4 Weather Watcher Phil Curry)

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a skier died after hitting a tree at a Colorado ski resort.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the collision happened Friday at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The Summit Daily News reported that the county coroner found that 72-year-old George Constantine of Denver died of blunt force trauma injuries.

