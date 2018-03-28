Bishop Castle (credit: Bishop Castle)

RYE, Colo. (CBS4) – Parts of a popular Colorado attraction are destroyed after a fire tore through Bishop’s Castle in Rye.

Owners say the gift shop and a smaller building are “completely gone” after the early Wednesday morning fire.

They say the gift shop was sold to a woman who used the store for her own business – now she has lost everything.

The castle, gatehouse and a fence were not damaged.

No one was on the property when the fire started. Investigators have not released a cause.

LINK: Bishop Castle Website