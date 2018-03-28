Filed Under:Celena Hollis, Denver Police, Denver Police Museum, Kathleen Garcia, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Museum honored the first female Denver police officer to die in the line of duty.

Kathleen Garcia, 24, was shot and killed 37 years ago to the day.

dpd officer remberance raw kh 01 title05254 concatenated 114205 frame 17700 Police Museum Honors First DPD Female Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty

(credit: CBS)

She was only on the force for about six weeks.

Officials held a remembrance ceremony on Wednesday morning at the spot where she was killed – on Galapago Street and Wesley Avenue.

dpd officer remberance raw kh 01 title05254 concatenated 114205 frame 0 Police Museum Honors First DPD Female Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty

(credit: CBS)

The murder remains unsolved.

“We’re here to honor the memory of Kathleen Garcia, but also to ask the citizens of Denver maybe someone out there has some information, or knows something that might be helpful in solving this crime,” said Michael, the president of the police museum.

dpd officer remberance raw kh 01 title05254 concatenated 114205 frame 2520 Police Museum Honors First DPD Female Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty

(credit: CBS)

One other female Denver police officer has been killed in the line of duty.

Celena Hollis was running to break up a fight during City Park Jazz in 2012 when a bullet struck her.

The shooter in that case pleaded guilty to second degree murder in 2013.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s