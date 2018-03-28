(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Museum honored the first female Denver police officer to die in the line of duty.

Kathleen Garcia, 24, was shot and killed 37 years ago to the day.

She was only on the force for about six weeks.

Officials held a remembrance ceremony on Wednesday morning at the spot where she was killed – on Galapago Street and Wesley Avenue.

The murder remains unsolved.

“We’re here to honor the memory of Kathleen Garcia, but also to ask the citizens of Denver maybe someone out there has some information, or knows something that might be helpful in solving this crime,” said Michael, the president of the police museum.

One other female Denver police officer has been killed in the line of duty.

Celena Hollis was running to break up a fight during City Park Jazz in 2012 when a bullet struck her.

The shooter in that case pleaded guilty to second degree murder in 2013.