(credit: CBS)

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman was found injured and unconscious in a dumpster in Vail early Tuesday morning.

Vail police said they got the report just after 5:30 a.m.

Officers responded and found the woman in a small dumpster in the 1000 block of Vail View Drive.

The woman was conscious and breathing but not able to talk.

Police said she was found with “various injuries which are being investigated by police.”

The woman was transported to Vail Health by Eagle County Paramedic Services.

Her last known whereabouts were near 142 Beaver Creek Place in Avon at about 4 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in either area is encouraged to call Vail Police and speak with Detective Sgt. Luke Causey, 970-470-2372 or lcausey@vailgov.com.