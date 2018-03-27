  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:B Line, Local TV, Regional Transportation District, RTD, Union Station
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Regional Transportation District had to disrupt service to the B Line at Union Station.

RTD officials say a person was lying on the track as a train was arriving. The driver engaged the brakes when they noticed the person, but officials add trains don’t stop immediately.

The train went over the person, but “didn’t contact the person.”

Firefighters responded to remove the person. That individual was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but officials say they were not hurt.

The B Line was back in service by 7:45 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s