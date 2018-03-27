(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Regional Transportation District had to disrupt service to the B Line at Union Station.

RTD officials say a person was lying on the track as a train was arriving. The driver engaged the brakes when they noticed the person, but officials add trains don’t stop immediately.

The train went over the person, but “didn’t contact the person.”

There was an individual laying down on the tracks. Train did not make contact with the individual but the paramedics were called as a precaution. — RTD (@RideRTD) March 27, 2018

Firefighters responded to remove the person. That individual was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but officials say they were not hurt.

The B Line was back in service by 7:45 a.m.