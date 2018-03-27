Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is among the 40 attorneys general who want answers from Facebook about user’s privacy.

The group sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday.

Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress following allegations of consultants receiving information from 50 million Facebook users and using it in President Trump’s 2016 election.

Zuckerberg says he will not appear at a British investigation into Cambridge Analytics, but offered to send senior executives.