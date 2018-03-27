Filed Under:Cambridge Analytica, Cynthia Coffman, Facebook, Local TV, Mark Zuckerberg
Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is among the 40 attorneys general who want answers from Facebook about user’s privacy.

opioid abuse 6pkg frame 247 Colorados AG Part Of Group Demanding Answers From Zuckerberg

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman (credit: CBS)

The group sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday.

gettyimages 669889308 Colorados AG Part Of Group Demanding Answers From Zuckerberg

SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 18: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at Facebook’s F8 Developer Conference on April 18, 2017 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The conference will explore Facebook’s new technology initiatives and products. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress following allegations of consultants receiving information from 50 million Facebook users and using it in President Trump’s 2016 election.

Zuckerberg says he will not appear at a British investigation into Cambridge Analytics, but offered to send senior executives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s