PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two eaglets have hatched at a nest in northern Colorado and a third egg is expected to hatch soon. The first hatched Sunday and the second hatched on Monday.

“Will we get a third baby bald eaglet?” Xcel Energy tweeted Tuesday.

Xcel has two cameras pointed at the nest, which is located at a natural gas plant outside of Platteville, in a cottonwood tree on the banks of the St. Vrain River.

The nest is 6-feet wide and 5-feet deep, the Xcel website states. Nests have been known to reach a weight of two tons.

Nests are refurbished each year and more than 30 eaglets have hatched in this nest, although the number of eagles that make it to fledge – is lower than that.

According to the website, juvenile eagles are mixture of brown and white feathering and their heads do not turn all white until they reach full maturity between 4 to 5 years old.