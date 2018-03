(credit: CBS)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators arrested someone they say is connected to the murder of a man in a U-Haul parking lot.

Early Saturday morning, a man was found unresponsive in the lot near Havana Street and Colorado Avenue. Officers said the victim sustained significant trauma.

Aurora police are not releasing the suspect’s name until line-ups are performed.

Police believe the victim was targeted.