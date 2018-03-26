(credit: denverpioneers.com)

ALLENTOWN, Penn. (CBS4) — The University of Denver’s hockey season ended Sunday with a 5-1 loss to Ohio State.

DU, the defending national champions, fell to the Buckeyes in the final of the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey Midwest Regional.

The teams skated to a scoreless tie after one period, but Ohio State scored a pair of goals in the next two periods and added a fifth and final tally when DU pulled its goalie with more than five minutes remaining.

“I thought we came out and were ready,” DU head coach Jim Montgomery told denverpioners.com. “Our effort was really good tonight. We just have to tip our hat to Ohio State. They were better than us in every facet. They deserve to move on.”

Ohio State (26-9-5) moves on to play Minnesota-Duluth in the first round of the Frozen Four national championship April 5-7th. It’s the Buckeyes first trip to the championship since 1998.

Fifth-ranked Ohio State is one of three Big Ten Conference teams heading to the Frozen Four, Notre Dame and Michigan.

Denver finished its 2017-18 campaign with a 23-10-8 mark and a No. 3 ranking.

DU senior goalkeeper Tanner Jaillet stopped 19 shots on goal in the goal.