MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — Officials with Blue Bell Creameries say they are combining two of your favorite flavors together.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream, from Blue Bell, arrives in stores this week.

They say Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough is a smooth milk chocolate ice cream combined with tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

Also available from Blue Bell is Ice Cream Cone, a tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl. The ice cream was introduced last year and quickly became a fan favorite. Look for this tasty flavor in its unique ice cream cone designed carton in stores now.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit bluebell.com.

