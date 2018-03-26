BREAKING NEWSMan in ICE custody could be released in the near future
Filed Under:Abby Blagg, Grand Junction, Jefferson County, Jennifer Blagg, Local TV, Mesa County, Michael Blagg

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The defense in Michael Blagg‘s murder re-trial is now making its case in Jefferson County.

blagg Blagg Defense: Unknown Hair Found In Couples Bed

Michael Blagg with Jennifer and Abby (credit: CBS)

Blagg is charged in the murder of his wife, Jennifer, more than 15 years ago in Grand Junction.

He reported his wife and daughter, Abby, missing in November of 2001. Jennifer’s body was then found in a landfill in June of 2002.

michael blagg 6pkg frame 288 Blagg Defense: Unknown Hair Found In Couples Bed

(credit: CBS)

Abby’s body has never been found.

A jury convicted Michael in 2004, but that ruling was overturned after it was discovered one of the jurors had been a victim of domestic violence.

gettyimages 1613251451 Blagg Defense: Unknown Hair Found In Couples Bed

Michael Blagg in April 9, 2004, at the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction. (credit: Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Daily Sentinel reports a Colorado Bureau of Investigations experts says hairs were found in the Blagg’s bed that did not belong to either Michael or Jennifer.

The trial was moved to Golden because of the publicity surrounding the case.

RELATED: Timeline Of Events: Michael Blagg Murder Trials

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s