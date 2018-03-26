JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The defense in Michael Blagg‘s murder re-trial is now making its case in Jefferson County.

Blagg is charged in the murder of his wife, Jennifer, more than 15 years ago in Grand Junction.

He reported his wife and daughter, Abby, missing in November of 2001. Jennifer’s body was then found in a landfill in June of 2002.

Abby’s body has never been found.

A jury convicted Michael in 2004, but that ruling was overturned after it was discovered one of the jurors had been a victim of domestic violence.

The Daily Sentinel reports a Colorado Bureau of Investigations experts says hairs were found in the Blagg’s bed that did not belong to either Michael or Jennifer.

The trial was moved to Golden because of the publicity surrounding the case.

