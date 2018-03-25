Fort St. Vrain eagle nest (credit: Xcel Energy)

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Xcel Energy announced an eagle hatch watch on Sunday morning at a nest in Platteville.

The live eagle camera at times shows a bald eagle sitting on a nest guarding three eggs.

The camera is positioned at Xcel Energy’s natural gas plant outside of Platteville.

Egg number three arrived in February, with the second a few days ago and the first, appropriately arriving on Valentine’s Day.

Baby #eagles are happening now! #HatchMadness is live – watch the Fort St Vrain nest at https://t.co/DPM5BeMYSU! pic.twitter.com/8UbJLeBkSQ — Xcel Energy Colorado (@XcelEnergyCO) March 25, 2018

To date, 33 eaglets have hatched in this nest, although the number of eagles that make it to fledge – is lower than that.

Raptor Resource, who is streaming other camera angles, says that the nest is located in a cottonwood tree on the banks of the St. Vrain River.

“As the eagles look out of their nest, they might view the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, roughly 15 miles west of the nest, or the junction of the St. Vrain and south Platte rivers roughly two miles to the north.”