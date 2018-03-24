DENVER (CBS4) – A large crowd gathered at and marched around Civic Center Park in Denver on Saturday in one of the many March for Our Lives rallies that took place across the country.

The events were organized by young people in response to last month’s deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Students, parents and others participating in Denver said tougher gun laws are needed to protect children in the schools they attend.

Speakers at the rally, which took place at the park’s amphitheater, included the father of a student who was killed at Columbine High School, along with survivors of the shootings at Arapahoe High School and an Aurora movie theater.

The crowd then marched through downtown demanding immediate change in gun control legislation.

James McDermott, a senior at Jefferson County Open High School, said Saturday’s rally and march is part of a larger movement for student safety. He told CBS4 he got involved in the organization of the event because he believes a change in laws to protect students like him is long overdue.

“Quite frankly I’d like to just see some action and some legislation. It’s been 20 years without much legislation and with the dogs that died on airlines — a tragedy in itself — it took days for Congressmen to say enough is enough with that, and how many school shootings does there have to be before they realize that student lives are important,” McDermott said.

