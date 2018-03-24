  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Rally, Denver March For Our Lives, Gun Control

DENVER (AP) — Colorado students and their supporters are rallying for gun control at home in support of those demonstrating in Washington.

march Colorado Students, Supporters Rallying For Gun Control

Thousands of people are expected to attend Denver’s demonstration Saturday, which will start with a rally in Civic Center Park at 2 p.m.

Two relatives of people killed in the Columbine High School shooting, gun control advocate Tom Mauser and Coni Sanders, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Maddie King will be among those talking to the crowd before they march through downtown.

Events are also planned in Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, where U.S. Rep. Jared Polis is set to deliver closing remarks.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s