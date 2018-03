AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are investigating a murder that apparently took place in a U-Haul parking lot.

Early Saturday morning a man was found unresponsive in the lot near Havana Street and Colorado Avenue. Officers said he was dead and had significant trauma.

Police said they don’t believe there is a threat to the public following the homicide.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to their investigation is asked to contact Aurora police.