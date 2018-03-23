(credit: goairforcefalcons.com)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CBS4) – Air Force upset the top-ranked team in the West Regional of the NCAA hockey tournament in South Dakota on Friday.

Tyler Ledford led the scoring with two goals. Goalie Bill Christopoulos made 29 saves as the Falcons move on to the second round.

If they win that game, where they’ll face either Minnesota-Duluth or Minnesota State-Mankato, they’ll advance to their first-ever Frozen Four.

The so-called “Minnesota Region of Death” features three Minnesota teams and Air Force (23-14-5).

The win was Air Force’s second over a number one-seed. In 2009, the Falcons beat No. 1 Michigan in the East Regional.