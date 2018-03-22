SPORTS UPDATECSU Rams hire Niko Medved as new men's basketball coach
Tayler Ellison (credit: Facebook)

By Shawn Chitnis

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora Police Department started the Ring of Fire Challenge to support a teenager battling cancer.

tayler ellison e1521756453179 Take The Ring Of Fire Challenge To Help A Teen Battle Cancer... Again

Tayler Ellison (credit: Facebook)

Thirteen-year-old Tayler Ellison, the daughter of one of their officers, is fighting cancer.

ring of fire e1521756484324 Take The Ring Of Fire Challenge To Help A Teen Battle Cancer... Again

(credit: Facebook)

In the challenge, you either eat a habanero pepper or three donuts in one minute.

t4co ring of fire sc raw 1 concatenated 105530 frame 11100 Take The Ring Of Fire Challenge To Help A Teen Battle Cancer... Again

CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis takes the Ring of Fire Challenge (credit: CBS)

LINK: Ring of Fire Challenge

Donate to Tayler’s family: Cops Fighting Cancer

Shawn Chitnis reports for CBS4 News

