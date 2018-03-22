Tayler Ellison (credit: Facebook)

By Shawn Chitnis

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora Police Department started the Ring of Fire Challenge to support a teenager battling cancer.

Thirteen-year-old Tayler Ellison, the daughter of one of their officers, is fighting cancer.

In the challenge, you either eat a habanero pepper or three donuts in one minute.

LINK: Ring of Fire Challenge

Donate to Tayler’s family: Cops Fighting Cancer

